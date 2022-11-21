Chefs and property developers team up for gas cooker phase out campaign

Property developers and chefs have today formed a new alliance to lead calls for a phase out of gas cookers in new kitchens by 2030 and in existing kitchens from 2040, which will highlight the cost, health, and environmental benefits of switching to electric cooking technologies.

The new alliance, dubbed the Global Cooksafe Coalition, is also being supported by public health, climate, aid, and development organisations as it looks to build a far-reaching campaign that can help accelerate the switch to induction cookers over the coming years.

A number of high profile chefs have signed up to the movement, including UK-based James Lowe, founder of Michelin star restaurant Lyle's in Shoreditch, and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey's development chef Rob Roy Cameron. In addition, global property investor and developer Lendlease and Australian property firm the GPT Group have also signed up to the group.

The coalition members are calling on the construction industry and governments to support the transition to safer, more efficient cooking in the UK and around the world. The group will argue the "future of cooking is electric" and will seek to highlight how induction hobs are cleaner, more efficient, and cheaper to run than gas hobs, while delivering a superior cooking experience.

"Electric is definitely the future of cooking in the home and in commercial kitchens," said Australian chef Neil Perry. "It's cleaner, it's more efficient and it's definitely more beneficial for the environment. Everything tends to be neater and cleaner without gas."

While there have been reports that the UK government is considering ending the installation of gas cookers and boilers in all new buildings by 2025 as part of its ambitions to reach net zero by 2050, the target date has yet to be officially confirmed.

Moreover, while the government has target dates and incentives in place to encourage the switch to electric vehicles and heat pumps, there are no proposed targets for delivering a full switch to electric cooking technologies, as well as no incentives to encourage people to replace gas with induction hobs.

In addition to the carbon emissions that result from gas cooking, the coalition also highlighted the health implications of using gas in kitchens.

A recent study by Californian researchers at Environmental Science and Technology highlighted how as well as leaking harmful gases such as methane and other air pollutants when they are not being used, gas stoves can result in a range of harmful air pollutants including toluene, hexene, xylenes and benzene - the latter being linked to various forms of cancer as well as asthma in children.

Cate Harris, Lendlease's global head of sustainability, said there was a compelling case for property developers to help accelerate the switch to electric stoves and cookers. "In line with our target to reach absolute zero carbon by 2040, electrification across our global development, construction and investment operations is essential," she said. "While the transition to electric cooking powered by renewables will take time, it's already underway and we're looking forward to working alongside our Coalition partners to drive and accelerate industry change."