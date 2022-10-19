'No appreciable progress': Government off track to protect 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030

A new report from environmental NGOs concludes the government is failing to deliver on the 30x30 goal that it continues to champion on the global stage
The government is not on course to deliver on its target to protect 30 per cent of the land and sea for nature by 2030, and is in danger of backsliding on the progress it has made. That is the stark...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial