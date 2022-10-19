'Milestone': Business partners share climate clause that could help firms access cheaper green loans

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Decision to make mechanism in funding agreement designed to incentivise emission reduction open access applauded as landmark moment for legal sector collaboration on climate action

Battery storage company Field and its investor Triple Point Energy Infrastructure have published details of an innovative clause inserted into their funding agreement that aims to enable companies taking action to reduce their operational emissions access to cheaper loans.

An interest ratchet mechanism inserted in the contract gives Field the opportunity to pay less interest on the £47m debt facility secured from Triple Point, provided that the developer achieves specific carbon saving targets at its battery storage sites.

Field and Triple Point said they were making the clause they had used open source so that other investors and businesses can replicate it and create more effective incentives for delivering positive environmental impact through new funding agreements.

The 'interest ratchet clause for carbon saving' was developed by Field and Triple Point, who  then collaborated with the Chancery Lane Project (TCLP), an NGO that is developing a library of peer-reviewed clauses designed to embed sustainability considerations into business contracts.

It is believed to be the first known open-source interest ratchet mechanism in the renewables sector that is linked to measurable, objective carbon savings.

"This clause is an interest ratchet tool to lower the cost of loans for companies that want to reduce carbon in their operations," said Becky Clissman, managing director at the Chancery Lane Project. "It represents a shift towards data-driven ESG mechanisms that encourage private companies to decarbonise."

A user-friendly template of the clause was added late last week to the TCLP clause library, where any individual or company can now access it.

Field's general council, Elspeth Vincent, said the businesses aimed to make incentives for organisations to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions more commonplace in funding agreements. "By making this clause open-source, we hope to have a meaningful impact on how fundraising is conducted," she said. "At Field, we've always talked about the importance of aligning capital with the planet - and this is our next step forward in showing that's possible."

Clissman applauded the Triple Point Energy Infrastructure's decision to share its clause with the broader business and investment community. "TENT has offered this clause to the climate contracting community to use for free, which is a milestone in the way lawyers are collaborating to enable the net zero transition," she said. "More open-access, sustainable contract drafting like this will enable a world in which every contract enables solutions to the climate crisis."

The move comes amidst growing concerns that higher interest rates could make it harder for businesses to mobilise investment in capital-intensive low carbon infrastructure and clean technologies - a trend that could make loans that promise lower interest rates for delivery against environmental targets all the more attractive.

In related news, the Greener Litigation scheme, which was set up in 2021 to encourage legal professionals to commit to reduce the environmental impact of dispute resolution and litigation in England and Wales, has this week announced its expansion into Italy.

The development means that legal organisations can commit to make changes specific to practising in the jurisdiction of Italy, with law firm Pavio e Ansaldo the first company to sign up.

Up to 77 solicitors' firms, barristers' chambers, and other disputes professionals have now signed the Greener Litigation Pledge, which has seen companies take a number of steps to reduce the emissions impact of their operations, for instance by cutting down on hard copy documents and international travel.

"We're thrilled to announce the launch of the Greener Litigation Pledge for Italy," said Olivia Wybraniec, managing associate barrister at Mischcon de Reya and Greener Litigation steering committee member. "Climate change is a borderless issue so we're naturally excited that has Pavia & Ansaldo chosen to make this important commitment and become its first signatory, leading the way in engaging the Italian legal profession to reduce the carbon impact of dispute resolution."

