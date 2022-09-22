'Decisive government action is essential': New study details how regulation and investment key to boosting green energy

Governments around the world stand to benefit massively from proactively intervening in their economies to drive the transition to net zero emissions, as evidence from recent history shows that clear policy, investment, and regulatory frameworks can slash energy costs, accelerate innovation, and create jobs.

That is the timely conclusion of a new academic paper released today by a coalition of leading UK economists and energy policy experts who assessed how policies have interacted with the growth and innovation of clean energy technologies since the 1990s.

Having undertaken a comprehensive analysis of the last three decades of global energy policy, they concluded that the successes of the onshore wind, offshore wind, solar PV, and electric vehicle (EV) sectors have been driven by governments directly identifying and supporting the technologies that needed to succeed to drive down emissions and bolster energy security.

As such, the paper urges governments to "proactively" use three main policy levers - investment, tax and regulation - to accelerate clean technology innovation and cost reduction.

It also recommends governments go beyond creating a "level playing field" where technologies are left to compete with each other, and instead target the development of specific technologies and the delivery of "tipping points" - where clean energy technologies gain a cost advantage over fossil fuels - which it argues would then lead to a rapid reallocation of investment.

The paper was published as part of the Economics of Energy Innovation and System Transition (EEIST) project, a partnership between world-leading research institutions that includes researchers from the University of Cambridge and University of Oxford.

Its conclusions chime with growing calls from businesses for the government to take a more active role in establishing clearer policy frameworks and regulations to accelerate the net zero transition and unlock critical green investment in the UK. Meanwhile, soaring energy bills driven by expensive fossil gas and further exacerbated by poorly insulated housing stock have served to underscore the urgent need for investment in energy efficiency and home grown renewable electricity sources, which proponents argue could - with government policy backing - also help boost the UK economy.

However, such calls for a more interventionist approach may struggle to gain traction with the new Prime Minister, given Liz Truss's 'laissez-faire' approach to economic management, as underscored by her speech to the UN General Assembly yesterday.

EEIST acknowledged its recommendations broke from economic advice frequently given to governments and the widely-held idea that policies should be "technology neutral".

But report author Laura Diaz Anadon, a professor of climate change policy and director of the Centre for Environment, Energy and Natural Resource Governance at the University of Cambridge, said real world evidence showed there was a need for governments to embrace a new policy toolbox to meet climate and energy goals.

"Decisive government action is essential, but to succeed it must rely on a different set of policy principles, given the transformational scale of change required," she said. "Governments cannot simply set the goal and encourage the market to deliver. They must be active participants; investing to de-risk markets, regulating to bring down costs, and making strategic technology choices to incentivise and focus the private sector. Doing so can deliver a transition to clean energy that is faster, cheaper and more sustainable for all."