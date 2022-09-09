Global Briefing: Australia passes landmark climate legislation

James Murray
clock • 8 min read
Aerial view of the Parliament buildings on Capitol hill in Canberra, Australia | Credit: iStock
Image:

Aerial view of the Parliament buildings on Capitol hill in Canberra, Australia | Credit: iStock

Australian Parliament approves new Climate Bill Australia passed its first climate change in over a decade this week, as the new Labor government made good on its campaign pledges to significantly strengthen...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Green departments welcome new junior ministers

The compelling case for being 'climate positive by design'

Most read
01

Liz Truss talks up backing for renewables and fracking, preps energy price freeze plan

05 September 2022 • 5 min read
02

Google Maps launches fuel-efficient routing feature

08 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

Jacob Rees-Mogg appointed Business Secretary, as Graham Stuart confirmed as Climate Minister

07 September 2022 • 8 min read
04

Offshore Energies UK calls for offshore wind planning revamp

04 September 2022 • 3 min read
05

Queen Elizabeth II dies after 70 years on the throne

08 September 2022 • 2 min read

More on Policy

Green departments welcome new junior ministers
Politics

Green departments welcome new junior ministers

Former Net Zero Business Champion Andrew Griffith appointed as Financial Secretary to the Treasury, as part of latest wave of ministerial appointments

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 September 2022 • 2 min read
The compelling case for being 'climate positive by design'
Technology

The compelling case for being 'climate positive by design'

Designing climate-positive societies, workplaces and widgets is the missing element in climate models and, by consequence, climate action

Marilyn Waite, GreenBiz.com
clock 09 September 2022 • 5 min read
A people-led, green automotive industry can turbocharge the UK's economic growth
Automotive

A people-led, green automotive industry can turbocharge the UK's economic growth

The government should jump at the chance to create jobs and revitalise industrial heartlands through investments in 'greening' the auto industry, writes Common Wealth’s Adam Almeida

Adam Almeida, Common Wealth
clock 09 September 2022 • 3 min read