Energy policy 'whack-a-mole': Green economy reacts to Autumn Budget

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 14 min read
Picture by Simon Dawson / Treasury
Image:

Picture by Simon Dawson / Treasury

Green businesses and NGOs reflect on a Budget that delivered a decidedly mixed bag for the UK's net zero transition

The government today put measures to curb cost of living pressures at the heart of its Budget, announcing plans to cut energy bills, freeze rail fares and fuel duty, and boost funding for electric vehicles...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Government must level the playing field for the clean heat industry – or risk leaving UK homes out in the cold

The government should take its own advice to build strong foundations for UK buildings

More on Policy

Policy

Energy policy 'whack-a-mole': Green economy reacts to Autumn Budget

Green businesses and NGOs reflect on a Budget that delivered a decidedly mixed bag for the UK's net zero transition

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 26 November 2025 • 14 min read
Government unveils plans to slash electricity costs for over 7,000 businesses
Policy

Government unveils plans to slash electricity costs for over 7,000 businesses

Consultation launched on British Industrial Competitiveness Scheme, which promises to cut power costs by a quarter for key strategic industries

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 November 2025 • 4 min read
Government launches Critical Minerals Strategy to protect 'backbone of modern life'
Policy

Government launches Critical Minerals Strategy to protect 'backbone of modern life'

Sweeping new strategy aims to tackle overreliance on imports of critical minerals for clean technologies by ramping up domestic production and boosting recycling rates

Amber Rolt
clock 24 November 2025 • 5 min read