New Prime Minister faces flurry of proposals for tackling the energy crisis

Trade body Energy UK becomes latest influential group to endorse plans to shrink electricity bills by reducing the costs paid to legacy low carbon electricity generators
Momentum is building across the energy sector behind a proposal to shrink household and business electricity bills by curbing historic subsidies to low carbon power generators, with industry body EnergyUK...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial