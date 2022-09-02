Accenture snaps up climate consultancy Carbon Intelligence for undisclosed sum

Accenture has snapped up climate and CO2 emissions consultancy Carbon Intelligence for an undisclosed sum, as the global professional services firm continues to ramp up its ESG, net zero, and sustainability advisory capabilities for corporate clients.

Announced yesterday, the acquisition adds more than 160 professionals from the Carbon Intelligence stable to Accenture's business in support of its aim to "embed sustainability into everything the company does and everyone it works with".

UK-based Carbon Intelligence, which helps global businesses understand and reduce their carbon footprints and set climate goals through the Science-Based Targets Initiative, is Accenture's fifth sustainability-focused acquisition this year. Sustainability consultancies including the UK's Avieco; Netherlands' Zestgroup; Germany's Akzente; and Greenfish in France, Belgium and the Netherlands, have all also been snapped up by the consultancy giant in recent months.

Peter Lacy, Accenture's global sustainability services lead and chief responsibility officer, said the addition of Carbon Intelligence to the company's fold underscored the ever-greater emphasis the firm was placing on sustainability strategies, supply chain transformation, and data-driven measurement of value and impact.

"Carbon Intelligence expands our expertise in carbon strategy and delivery, building on the insights of our recently created global carbon intelligence network," he said. "We continue deepening our global capabilities in sustainability - one of the forces that companies must harness to lead in the next decade - in areas that are crucial for the energy transition. Alongside this we are embedding 360-degree value for our stakeholders with our growing number of partners, venture investments and, most importantly, our clients."

Working closely with the SBTi, Carbon Intelligence has worked with a raft of global companies to set climate science-aligned decarbonisation targets backed by measurable strategies to deliver them, and is also an accredited member of the climate data disclosure non-profit CDP.

Carbon Intelligence CEO, Jonathan Sykes, welcomed the deal. "The Carbon Intelligence team is made up of amazing, passionate people who are committed to driving real impact on climate change," he said. "We are excited to be joining Accenture, which will help us scale our capabilities and fulfil our mission to help businesses make a successful transition to a low-carbon world."