Government offers £3.3m boost for next-generation nuclear technologies

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Government offers £3.3m boost for next-generation nuclear technologies

Six early-stage Advanced Modular Reactor projects win share of funding to explore potential for decarbonisation of industrial heat supplies

A raft of innovative nuclear power projects and atomic regulatory research efforts have won a share of £3.3m in government funding today, in a move Ministers hope will unlock the development of new cutting-edge reactors in the UK.

The funding includes £2.5m of grants across six early-stage Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR) projects, including a National Nuclear Laboratory in Cheshire working on the design of High Temperature Gas Reactors (HTGRs), and an initiative in Slough exploring U-Battery AMR technology.

It forms part of the government's £385m Advanced Nuclear Fund, through which it is aiming to have an HTGR demonstration project up and running by the early 2030s to help decarbonise industrial heating supplies.

The government believes AMR technology could offer a cost-effective solution for decarbonising heavy industry, as it typically offers higher temperature outputs compared to conventional nuclear reactors. Low carbon heat produced by AMRs could also be used for hydrogen production, or to process heat for industrial and domestic use, as well as electricity generation, it explained.

The innovation funding comes on top of another £830,000 to support efforts from the Office for Nuclear Regulation and the Environment Agency to develop their capabilities and potential approaches for regulating HTGRs, the government announced today.

It comes after outgoing Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, yesterday confirmed plans to provide £700m to support EDF's plans to develop a new nuclear power plant at Sizewell in Suffolk, as he called on his Downing Street successor to "go nuclear, go large, go with Sizewell C".

Energy Minister Greg Hands said the £3.3m of funding confirmed today could help to boost Britain's future energy security and support national net zero ambitions, while boosting private investment and creating new, highly skilled green jobs.

"This investment will help unlock the potential for new nuclear reactors in the UK, as we drive forward plans to boost clean, cutting-edge, homegrown technologies for our energy security, while driving down bills in the long term," he said.

Related Topics

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Food waste: Aldi to ditch 'best before' dates on 60 fruit and veg products

Accenture snaps up climate consultancy Carbon Intelligence for undisclosed sum

Most read
01

Is the UK on the cusp of a green hydrogen boom?

31 August 2022 • 6 min read
02

Hornsea 2: World's largest offshore wind farm enters full operation

01 September 2022 • 4 min read
03

'Fanciful solutions': Truss poised to unleash gas drilling 'frenzy'

30 August 2022 • 8 min read
04

Low Carbon closes on £230m financing facility to fund 1GW solar pipeline

01 September 2022 • 2 min read
05

Is the Alliance to End Plastic Waste living up to its name?

01 September 2022 • 8 min read

More on Nuclear

An artist's render of Sizewell C nuclear power station | Credit: EDF
Nuclear

'Go nuclear, go large': Johnson hails potential for new nuclear and offshore wind in Sizewell C speech

Outgoing Prime Minister warns arguments fracking could prove a ‘panacea’ to the energy crisis are ‘slightly dubious’, as he criticises those ‘who think hydrocarbons are the only answer’

James Murray
James Murray
clock 01 September 2022 • 7 min read
An artist's render of Sizewell C nuclear power station | Credit: EDF
Politics

Reports: Boris Johnson poised to approve £30bn Sizewell C project

Outgoing Prime Minister seeks green legacy, as he prepares to approve new nuclear plans and accelerate offshore wind development

James Murray
James Murray
clock 31 August 2022 • 5 min read
An artist's render of Sizewell C nuclear power station | Credit: EDF
Politics

Tory leadership contest goes nuclear, as Truss and Sunak face worsening energy crisis

With EDF’s Sizewell C reportedly close to a government funding deal, the Tory leadership candidates are scrambling to identify credible fixes to the looming fuel poverty crisis

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 August 2022 • 9 min read