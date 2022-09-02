Government offers £3.3m boost for next-generation nuclear technologies

A raft of innovative nuclear power projects and atomic regulatory research efforts have won a share of £3.3m in government funding today, in a move Ministers hope will unlock the development of new cutting-edge reactors in the UK.

The funding includes £2.5m of grants across six early-stage Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR) projects, including a National Nuclear Laboratory in Cheshire working on the design of High Temperature Gas Reactors (HTGRs), and an initiative in Slough exploring U-Battery AMR technology.

It forms part of the government's £385m Advanced Nuclear Fund, through which it is aiming to have an HTGR demonstration project up and running by the early 2030s to help decarbonise industrial heating supplies.

The government believes AMR technology could offer a cost-effective solution for decarbonising heavy industry, as it typically offers higher temperature outputs compared to conventional nuclear reactors. Low carbon heat produced by AMRs could also be used for hydrogen production, or to process heat for industrial and domestic use, as well as electricity generation, it explained.

The innovation funding comes on top of another £830,000 to support efforts from the Office for Nuclear Regulation and the Environment Agency to develop their capabilities and potential approaches for regulating HTGRs, the government announced today.

It comes after outgoing Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, yesterday confirmed plans to provide £700m to support EDF's plans to develop a new nuclear power plant at Sizewell in Suffolk, as he called on his Downing Street successor to "go nuclear, go large, go with Sizewell C".

Energy Minister Greg Hands said the £3.3m of funding confirmed today could help to boost Britain's future energy security and support national net zero ambitions, while boosting private investment and creating new, highly skilled green jobs.

"This investment will help unlock the potential for new nuclear reactors in the UK, as we drive forward plans to boost clean, cutting-edge, homegrown technologies for our energy security, while driving down bills in the long term," he said.