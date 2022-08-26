Global Briefing: California backs plan for 2035 ban on sale of polluting cars

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Global Briefing: California backs plan for 2035 ban on sale of polluting cars

California regulators vote to ban sale of new gasoline cars from 2035 California has become the latest major market to set a target date for ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, after air regulators...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

This crisis demands a long-term, credible, net zero emission response

How to navigate your way through the sustainability field

Most read
01

In the era of Electricity 4.0, businesses must strategise, digitise, decarbonise

23 August 2022 • 5 min read
02

'Major turning point': Octopus Energy and National Grid ESO hail V2G tech milestone

22 August 2022 • 3 min read
03

Reports: Fossil fuel advertising ban comes into force in France

24 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

Britishvolt co-founder and CEO steps down amid funding fears

22 August 2022 • 3 min read
05

Lunar Energy emerges from stealth mode, acquires energy storage specialist Moixa

25 August 2022 • 3 min read

More on Policy

This crisis demands a long-term, credible, net zero emission response
Politics

This crisis demands a long-term, credible, net zero emission response

Writing exclusively for BusinessGreen, Caroline Lucas argues that without an urgent attempt to grapple with the root causes of the gas crisis the government's response could yet go from bad to worse

Caroline Lucas
clock 26 August 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: GreenBiz.com
Management

How to navigate your way through the sustainability field

Finding your way in the world of sustainability can be challenging, but there are ways to make yourself stand out and achieve your goals once you've arrived

Michelle Aboodi, GreenBiz.com
clock 26 August 2022 • 6 min read
Inside Shell's new plan to bolster sustainable aviation fuel
Aviation

Inside Shell's new plan to bolster sustainable aviation fuel

Shell reveals latest plans to ramp up delivery of greener aviation fuels

Mike De Socio, GreenBiz.com
clock 26 August 2022 • 5 min read