MPs urge government to put fairness at heart of Seventh Carbon Budget

clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee calls on government to ensure delivery of next Carbon Budget is affordable, convenient, and attractive to the public

The government has a "credible" plan to reach its Seventh Carbon Budget (CB7), but delivery will depend on the development of policies that "tangibly improve everyday lives" and ensure public and investor...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Tyre manufacturer Continental phases out coal and heavy fuel oil across all production plants

Study: AI could be used to turn data centres into 'power flexible' assets to ease grid constraints

More on Policy

The disconnect between government and public perception risks undermining faith in net zero
Policy

The disconnect between government and public perception risks undermining faith in net zero

When it comes to clean technologies such as EVs and heat pumps, the government must meet public opinion where it is, not where they think it ought to be, writes Chris Annous from More in Common

Chris Annous, More in Common UK
clock 02 March 2026 • 4 min read
Farmers are highly valued by the UK public - but they need government backing to protect our food supply
Policy

Farmers are highly valued by the UK public - but they need government backing to protect our food supply

Our research found a clear understanding among the UK public about the severity of climate change and its impacts farmers and food supply, writes Hayden Banks from Climate Outreach

Hayden Banks, Climate Outreach
clock 27 February 2026 • 4 min read
'A lifeline for nature': Welsh government passes landmark Environment Bill
Policy

'A lifeline for nature': Welsh government passes landmark Environment Bill

Wales takes 'huge step forward' in tackling the nature and climate emergencies, as Senedd passes landmark environmental legislation

Amber Rolt
clock 26 February 2026 • 4 min read