Global Briefing: Biden hails 'historic' US Senate deal promising $369bn climate action boost

Plus Germany energy efficiency funding, global coal demand rises, and the rest of the top green business news from around the world this week
Biden: Senate deal ‘most significant' climate legislation in US history Hopes of ending the epic deadlock that has so far scuppered much of President Biden's climate agenda in the US were given a significant...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial