Reports: Government poised for crackdown on use of renewable energy certificates in electricity sector

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Reports: Government poised for crackdown on use of renewable energy certificates in electricity sector

Plans mark next step of investigation into greenwashing in retail energy sector announced by the government last year

The government is looking to clamp down end the practice of bulk buying European renewable power certificates which enable electricity suppliers to describe their tariffs as green, despite remaining invested in fossil fuel power, according to reports.

The Times reported yesterday that the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is set to stop UK suppliers from buying renewable energy Guarantee of Origin certificates from Europe next Spring.

The use of guarantee of origin certificates has garnered criticism amid claims that that practice is misleading to consumers - as well as being detrimental to ‘pure' clean energy suppliers which contract electricity directly from renewable energy generators - because it allows suppliers to claim green credentials without directly purchasing any renewable energy.

Moreover, a significant portion of the tokens bulk-bought by UK energy suppliers from European suppliers are backed by biomass stations, which some critics argue are emissions-intensive power generator facilities.

Under the current rules, energy suppliers in the UK can describe themselves as green if they have generated the power themselves, struck a supply agreement with generators or bought a certificate from a green power station, either in the UK or the EU.

The government has long promised to cease recognition of EU Guarantee of Origin certificates over the coming years, and has sought industry views on the best timeframe to do so in a consultation launched earlier this year.

But yesterday The Times reported that the government has now set a deadline of 1 April of next year to end the practice, arguing the timeframe would "minimise negative impact on UK generators, suppliers and consumers". 

It comes nearly a year after BEIS announced it would tighten rules around Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin (REGO) certificates in order to "stop greenwashing of electricity tariffs".

More than half of new electricity tariffs are now badged at ‘100 per cent renewable' or ‘green', thanks in large part to the certification scheme, according to the government.

 

 

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Climate change made UK's record July heatwave 10 times more likely, scientists warn

The Jet Zero Strategy represents genuine global leadership and is a moment to celebrate

Most read
01

Octopus Energy Group secures $550m investor backing to further global expansion

26 July 2022 • 2 min read
02

Unilever launches energy saving, plastic-free laundry capsule

28 July 2022 • 2 min read
03

It's official: Renewables provided 40 per cent of Britain's electricity in 2021

29 July 2022 • 3 min read
04

Government announces £3m funding boost for space solar project

25 July 2022 • 3 min read
05

'A plan for growth needs net zero': Labour's Keir Starmer hits out at net zero sceptic 'siren calls'

25 July 2022 • 6 min read

More on Energy

Energy demand from transport fell in 2021 | Credit: iStock
Energy

It's official: Renewables provided 40 per cent of Britain's electricity in 2021

Government's annual energy statistics 'bible' shows continued march of renewable power on Britain's grid, although the country still remains heavily reliant on expensive fossil gas

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 29 July 2022 • 3 min read
Credit: BP
Energy

Iberdrola and BP team up to deliver EV charging and green hydrogen across UK, Spain and Portugal

Companies announce partnership to roll out EV charge points and large-scale green hydrogen production facilities across Spain, Portugal and the UK

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 28 July 2022 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Buildings

'The energy crisis is racing ahead of the government': MPs call for urgent national insulation drive, as costly winter looms for billpayers

BEIS Committee warns current government energy bill support package is inadequate as energy costs continue to rise

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 July 2022 • 9 min read