LG Energy Solution leads $9bn push to create mines-to-manufacturing battery supply chain

New Indonesian venture announced just days after similar project unveiled by key rival China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), as concerns grow that sector could face a global supply crunch
A consortium led by South Korean electric vehicle (EV) battery giant LG Energy Solution has announced it is to invest $9bn in developing a mines-to-manufacturing battery supply chain in Indonesia, as battery...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial