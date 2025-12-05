'Energising Britain': DESNZ debuts new public participation plan

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
'Energising Britain': DESNZ debuts new public participation plan

Government publishes new plan to help everyone 'play their part' in the UK's clean energy mission

The government has this week published a new Public Participation Plan, detailing how it is working with communities to engage them in the clean energy transition and ensure the benefits of climate action...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'The golden age of nuclear that we are building together'

'Clarity for businesses': Food Standards Agency publishes safety guidance for lab-grown meats

More on Policy

UK and Philippines launch new climate transition fund
Policy

UK and Philippines launch new climate transition fund

UK Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions programme debuts new fund and knowledge transfer initiative to support clean tech and offshore wind deployment in the Philippines

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 December 2025 • 3 min read
Can the government deliver its promised environmental improvements?
Policy

Can the government deliver its promised environmental improvements?

The government's new Environmental Improvement Plan is an impressive document, but big questions remain over whether Number 10 and the Treasury will give Ministers the tools they need to deliver

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 December 2025 • 4 min read
Government confirms wave of new environmental targets and delivery plans
Policy

Government confirms wave of new environmental targets and delivery plans

Environmental Improvement Plan promises bold action to reverse nature loss, reduce air pollution, and tackle 'forever chemicals', as Prime Minister promises regulatory reform will drive economic growth

James Murray
James Murray
clock 01 December 2025 • 7 min read