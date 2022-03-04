'Justified to save lives': Are clean air zones moving into the fast lane?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 8 min read
'Justified to save lives': Are clean air zones moving into the fast lane?

Mayor of London wants capital's ultra-low emissions zone to be extended to cover all London by 2023, as Greater Manchester mayor submits fresh vision to tackle pollution in North West

The battle to deliver cleaner urban air in the UK is heating up, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan endorsing a plan to significantly expand the area covered by the capital's pollution charge scheme, while his...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Palm oil buyers pledge to fund social and enviornmental projects in 'priority' sourcing regions

Green Heat Network Fund: BEIS launches new £228m grant programme to support low carbon heat projects

More on Automotive

EV sales continue to surge in the UK, but concerns linger over charging provision
Automotive

February delivers another 'bumper month' for UK electric vehicle sales

But trade body SMMT warns pace of chargepoint rollout continues to lag behind growing demand from EVs

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 04 March 2022 • 3 min read
The eAtros are available to delivery to UK customers from May 2022 | Credit: Mercedes-Benz Trucks UK
Automotive

'A new truck for a new era': Mercedes-Benz Trucks opens UK order book for fully-electric lorries

The eActros battery-powered trucks are capable of driving almost 250 miles on a single charge and are scheduled for delivery to customers from May

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 04 March 2022 • 3 min read
Hyundai is aiming to become a major force in the growing EV market | Credit: Hyundai
Automotive

Hyundai plots £12bn accelerated electric vehicle roadmap

Korean carmaker sets sights on securing seven per cent of global EV market by the end of the decade

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 03 March 2022 • 3 min read