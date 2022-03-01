Global Briefing: China hints at no new coal power plant permits 'in principle'

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 8 min read
Global Briefing: China hints at no new coal power plant permits 'in principle'

But new rules from National Energy Administration include considerable loopholes that would allow certain new coal projects to proceed

China's National Energy Administration moves to tighten coal development policies, but wriggle room remains China's National Energy Administration (NEA) has this week issued a new statement suggesting...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

On EPC energy efficiency standards and heat pumps: Is there a bigger issue at play?

Business must back a historic plastic treaty

More on Energy

The EU imported 155 BCM of natural gas from Russia in 2021, accounting for around 45 per cent of imports and close to 40 per cent of consumption
Energy

'Each wind turbine and solar panel is a step forward in the fight': IEA publishes roadmap for slashing Europe's dependence on Russian gas

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 03 March 2022 • 10 min read
Credit: White House
Politics

State of the Union: Biden promises to accelerate climate action, as debate over Russian fossil fuel sanctions intensifies

US President says sweeping infrastructure plan will help country ‘withstand the devastating effects of the climate crisis and promote environmental justice’

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 March 2022 • 7 min read
The UK's homes are among the most poorly insulated in Europe | Credit: iStock
Energy

'Hugely alarming': Latest 2020 fuel poverty data sparks fresh calls for national energy efficiency drive

Data shows over 13 per cent of homes were technically fuel poor even before gas prices spiked, as charities warn of urgent need to upgrade the UK's cold homes

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 25 February 2022 • 4 min read