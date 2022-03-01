Global Briefing: China hints at no new coal power plant permits 'in principle'

But new rules from National Energy Administration include considerable loopholes that would allow certain new coal projects to proceed
China's National Energy Administration moves to tighten coal development policies, but wriggle room remains China's National Energy Administration (NEA) has this week issued a new statement suggesting...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial