Double down on clean tech to loosen Russia's grip on European energy markets, business leaders urge EU

Sustainable business and investor groups have written to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to urge for an acceleration the EU's package of green reforms, arguing the move will shore up European energy independence from Russia and help prevent climate disaster.

The Corporate Leaders Group Europe (CLG Europe), the We Mean Business Coalition, the Climate Group, Ceres, and CDP Europe are among the eight organisations behind the open letter, which warns of the need to "dramatically reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels by doubling down on the energy transition in the EU Green Deal".

The letter notes that it is critical to strengthen Europe's energy security and resilience, in order to reduce its "vulnerability to fossil fuels" and help prevent future climate and energy crises.

"For some time, people across the EU have been impacted with volatile fossil fuel prices that increase energy costs and add to inflation," the report states. "Gas prices are five times higher than just a year ago and are set to remain high in the medium-term. We need to dramatically reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels by doubling down on the energy transition in the EU Green Deal."

The Commission is set to publish an energy security strategy this week that is expected to recommend the rapid scaling up renewables and energy efficiency as part of a pathway to reduce the EU's reliance on Russian fossil gas.

It will come just a few days after the International Energy Agency (IEA) published a 10-point plan for reducing Russia's dominance of the EU's energy market, and a week after the latest IPCC report warned that climate impacts were hitting harder and faster than predicted.

The letter, which has also been signed by BSR, The B Team, and Business Climate Leaders, calls for the EU's forthcoming energy prices communication and other interventions to be harnessed to drive a rapid transition away from fossil fuel investments and subsidies, an acceleration of electrification across industry, transport, heat, and buildings, and a renewed focus on energy efficiency, the circular economy, and green renovations. It also calls for the EU to provide more support for EU citizens and the economy to cope with high energy prices and the energy transition.

"As you know - the pressures for action are strong and urgent - most obviously as a result of the war in Ukraine, but also because of the accelerating climate crisis and growing impacts as confirmed by the IPCC's recent report," the business coalition leaders write. "By phasing out fossil fuels, we will not only increase energy security in Europe but limit catastrophic climate impacts on peoples' lives, the natural world and the economy."

The move comes amidst mounting speculation that the EU and US could yet extend sanctions on Russia to impact energy exports that have been used to fund the war against Ukraine. Some analysts have suggested that while a ban on Russian gas imports could have severe economic impacts on Europe in particular a halt to oil exports would have less severe and long-lived impacts. Meanwhile, there are growing concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin could respond to sanctions against the country by limiting gas exportds further, leading to a further surge in energy costs across Europe.

Today also saw reports in The Times that Boris Johnson is pushing world leaders to give the gas industry a "climate change pass" and back increased production in the US, Canada, and the Gulf in the short to medium term to help tackle soaring prices and ease Europe's reliance on Russian gas.

"The prime minister has been very clear that one of the massive problems is the leverage that Putin has over a number of European countries over gas and oil," a government source told the newspaper. "We have to address this over the short term, mid term and long term. The prime minister is interested in giving the gas industry a climate pass in the transition to nuclear and renewables."

Johnson himself hinted at the approach during an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica and the German publication Die Welt last week, arguing that "we need a collective European strategy and a western strategy to diversify away from this dependence. There are other sources . . . in North America, in Canada, in the Gulf".

