'We need a plan that pre-empts crises': How farmers frustrations over 'contradictory' environment policies are boiling over

NFU president Minette Batters hits out at lack of coherent UK strategy across farming, trade, and environment, as group of Green Tory MPs set out vision for food and farming reforms
National Farmers Union president Minette Batters today launched a scathing attack on the government's agricultural policies, accusing Ministers of setting "completely contradictory" environmental standards...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial