'We need a plan that pre-empts crises': How farmers frustrations over 'contradictory' environment policies are boiling over

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
NFU president Minette Batters | Credit: NFU
Image:

NFU president Minette Batters | Credit: NFU

NFU president Minette Batters hits out at lack of coherent UK strategy across farming, trade, and environment, as group of Green Tory MPs set out vision for food and farming reforms

National Farmers Union president Minette Batters today launched a scathing attack on the government's agricultural policies, accusing Ministers of setting "completely contradictory" environmental standards...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'The science is clear': HSBC aims to cut oil and gas clients' emissions by a third by 2030

'It is getting worse': As OECD lays bare stark state of plastic pollution crisis, calls for global treaty grow

Most read
01

Guiding CEOs through the transition to net zero

17 February 2022 • 2 min read
02

The Shared Wood Company: Engie and AXA Investment Management back new nature-based solutions venture

18 February 2022 • 2 min read
03

Research: 24GW of long duration energy storage needed for net zero UK grid

21 February 2022 • 5 min read
04

Study: Efficient heat pumps 'can be cheaper than gas boilers' for UK households

17 February 2022 • 4 min read
05

Puro.earth launches public offset registry for engineered CO2 removals

17 February 2022 • 2 min read

More on Policy

Supply chain

Why nature-friendly farming is not a luxury, but a necessity

Early details of the Environmental Land Management subsidy schemes offered to farmers fall far short of what is needed, writes Barnaby Coupe from The Wildlife Trusts

Barnaby Coupe, the Wildlife Trusts
clock 23 February 2022 • 5 min read
UN countries are set to meet next week in Kenya, where the potential of a global plastic waste treaty is on the agenda | Credit: iStock
Supply chain

'It is getting worse': As OECD lays bare stark state of plastic pollution crisis, calls for global treaty grow

Campaigners are stepping up calls for a global treaty to tackle plastic pollution, as evidence grows that voluntary measures are struggling to turn the tide of plastic waste

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 February 2022 • 10 min read
Aviation is responsible for two per cent of global CO2 emissions | Credit: iStock
BusinessGreen

Study: Diverting aviation subsidies into green transport could unlock hundreds of thousands of green jobs

Aviation bailouts in wake of pandemic hurt the climate and did not prevent tens of thousands of job losses, campaigners warn

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 21 February 2022 • 4 min read