Why nature-friendly farming is not a luxury, but a necessity

Early details of the Environmental Land Management subsidy schemes offered to farmers fall far short of what is needed, writes Barnaby Coupe from The Wildlife Trusts
"Leaving the European Union provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reform agriculture." So said Michael Gove in 2018 when, as Secretary of State for the Environment, he set out the government's...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial