Britishvolt and Glencore team up for Kent battery recycling plant

The company behind the UK's first battery gigafactory and mining giant Glencore have revealed they are are to partner on plans for a battery recycling facility in Kent that would be able to process 10,000 tonnes of lithium-ion batteries a year.

Announcing the project this morning, Britishvolt and Glencore said they expected the plant to start processing lectric vehicle (EV) battery packs, electronics batteries, and other "valuable manufacturing scrap" by 2023.

The facility, which is planned for a site in Northfleet owned by Glencore subsidiary Britannia Refined Metals, would also process all the battery manufacturing scrap produced at Britishvolt's gigafactory in Northumberland, which is expected to start producing EV battery packs from 2024.

Hundreds of thousands of tonnes of end-of-life EV batteries are predicted to need management within the UK by 2040 as EVs take an increasingly large slice of the UK's car market. The plans are being unveiled just a couple weeks after resource management company Veolia announced its intention to build a new recycling plant in the West Midlands capable of processing 1,000 tonnes of electric vehicle batteries by 2024.

The news also comes just a week after Britishvolt announced it had secured an undisclosed sum of funding from the British government to support the development of Blyth gigafactory, which has also secured backing from Glencore.

Timon Orlob, chief operating officer of Brtitishvolt, said the project strengthened the firm's relationship with the mining giant, which is set to supply the Blyth battery production plant with "responsibly-sourced" cobalt.

"Recycling is key to a successful energy transition and has always been a major part of Britishvolt business model," he said. "We've been looking for the perfect partner to help kick start a UK battery recycling industry and FTSE100-listed Glencore has expert historical experience in recycling. This joint venture will help us both to create a truly sustainable battery value-chain, create jobs and develop new battery recycling technologies."

The partners said the joint venture would benefit from Glencore's multi-decade recycling experience across a range of end-of-life materials, included discarded electronics, copper, alloy scraps, and black mass.

"Glencore has decades of recycling experience across multiple disciplines, including e-waste, copper scrap and batteries," explained David Brocas, head cobalt trader at the mining company. "This recycling partnership complements our long-term supply agreement for responsible cobalt from our operations in Norway and the Democratic Republic of Congo."

Britishvolt and Glencore said they also aimed to work together on research into how to make the recycling of EV batteries easier and more cost effective, while maximising their supply chain value. They also said they would collaborate on influencing legislation, including regulation of recycling and ESG requirements.

Brocas added that the Kent recycling facility would help the UK reach its climate goals. "We believe the opportunity to utilise BRM's operations as a cutting-edge battery recycling facility will help support the development of a UK battery recycling industry," he said. "It will also play a part in furthering the UK's climate ambitions as well as Glencore's as we work towards net zero total emissions by 2050."

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.