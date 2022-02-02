Northern Ireland lawmakers back net zero by 2050 target

All four countries of the UK should soon have a dedicated net zero goal in place, after members of Northern Ireland's parliament yesterday backed proposals for a formal net zero target by 2050 for the region.

Members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) voted by 50 to 38 in favour of an amendment to Northern Ireland's Climate Change Bill, which would see the region's mid-century emissions reduction target hiked from an 82 per cent cut to a net zero goal.

Claire Bailey MP, leader of Green Party NI which tabled the amendment, said MLAs had "made it clear that Northern Ireland would no longer be the only region in these islands without a net zero emissions target".

"The passage of this Green Party NI amendment has significantly increased the ambition of the Climate Change Bill No 2, and is an important step towards ensuring we have strong and robust climate legislation," Bailey said. "Following this clear expression of the will the Assembly, I hope that we will now see this net zero climate legislation come into force in the coming months."

Stormont voted in favour of the amendment after a lengthy debate and objections from NI Minister for Agriculture and Environment Edwin Poots, who introduced Climate Change Bill No 2 with an emissions reduction target of 82 per cent by 2050.

The amendment was supported by the Greens, Sinn Féin, SDLP, and Alliance, but opposed by the Democratic Unionist Party and the Ulster Unionist Party.

However, a seperate amendment to change the 82 per cent reduction by 2050 target set out in the current Bill to an 82 per cent reduction by 2045 suffered a setback, as Bailey was not in her seat to propose it. She blamed her absence on the debate on the Bill starting more than two hours before it had been scheduled in order papers, according to reports.

More amendments to the legislation will continue to be discussed by MLAs today, with local reports suggesting Poots wants to push for the agriculture sector to be exempt from the new net zero target.

Meanwhile, a separate Climate Change Bill, proposed by Bailey, is simultaneously going through the process to become legislation in Northern Ireland. It proposes the country work towards delivering net zero by 2045, in line with Scotland's climate target.

Northern Ireland is currently the only part of Western Europe, including the UK and Ireland, that does not have its own climate legislation in place. However the UK's 2050 target - enshrined in law in 2019 - applies to the region.

In 2020, government climate advisers the Climate Change Committee recommended an 82 per cent reduction by 2050 for Northern Ireland, arguing that the region could be bound to less stringent targets due to its economic reliance on agriculture.

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.