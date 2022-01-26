One in five Brits have changed their diet for the climate, survey finds

One in five people in the UK are eating less meat or embracing plant-based diets in a bid to tackle the climate crisis, according to a new poll.

A survey of 2,000 people commissioned by tree-planting search engine Ecosia revealed one in 10 people now consider themselves pescatarian, vegetarian, or vegan, with a further 10 per cent reporting they had taken steps to reduce the amount of meat they consume.

The poll, conducted by Censuswide, found that a further 32 per cent of people would consider cutting out meat, dairy, and other animal-based products in the future in a bid to help tackle the climate crisis.

People between 25 to 34 were found to be most likely to report they had already changed their diet for climate-related reasons, with those in their late 20s and early 30s boasting the highest percentage of vegans, at six per cent.

However, the poll found that climate was having an impact on the dietary choices of all age groups.

'Generation Z' were found to be most likely than any other age group to say they were willing to change their diet for the climate in the future, with 45 per cent of respondents between the ages of 16 and 25 saying they were willing to embrace a flexitarian, vegetarian or vegan diet.

Meanwhile, those above 55 were found to be least likely to be considering changing their diet because of climate concerns, but 15 per cent still said they would do so.

Women were revealed to be more likely than men to reduce meat from their diets or go vegan for the climate, whereas men were more likely to cut out all meat apart from fish in a bid to reduce their environmental footprint.

Ecosia's UK country manager Sophie Dembinski said it was no surprise that people were changing their diet, noting there was growing awareness of the significant impact industrial food and farming systems were having on the planet.

"The detrimental effects of the food system on the world are well publicised - contributing more than a third of greenhouse gas emissions, with meat accounting for at least 60 per cent of this, as well as causing deforestation, biodiversity loss and polluting our water systems," she said. "It's no wonder that such a growing number of people are changing their diet because of the impacts of the food we eat on the environment and the climate.

The poll also quizzed respondents about the best ways to tackle the climate crisis. It found that more than a third of people - 36 per cent - thought it was the responsibility of the public to work to solve the problem.

Meanwhile, just under a third of participants said they believed it was primarily the responsibility of the UK and devolved governments to address the issue. However, just five per cent said they believed governments were working sufficiently to tackle the crisis.

Overall, people were found to be hopeful that the world would stave off the worst impacts of climate change, with 67 per cent saying they felt 'positive' or 'somewhat positive' about the future.

This optimism was evenly spread across all age groups, with 16 to 24 year olds and 35 to 44 year olds found to be the most optimistic, at 70 and 69 per cent, respectively.