Could the UK's 'acute' skills shortages see the green jobs opportunity squandered?

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Could the UK's 'acute' skills shortages see the green jobs opportunity squandered?

Green Alliance warns skills gap is already hampering climate action, as separate study from Centre for Policy Studies urges government to integrate net zero and levelling up agendas

Think tank Green Alliance has today become the latest organisation to raise the alarm at the prospect of a looming green skills gap, warning the UK's net zero transition could be put at risk unless urgent...

James Murray
James Murray

Policy

'Pie-in-the-sky approach': Net Zero Strategy taken to court by environmental groups

Separate law suits filed by ClientEarth and Friends of the Earth allege the government's flagship Net Zero Strategy focuses too heavily on unproven future technologies and could breach carbon budgets

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 12 January 2022 • 5 min read
Why the UK needs a net zero delivery authority to lead the green transition
Politics

Why the UK needs a net zero delivery authority to lead the green transition

With no time to waste in building the green economy of the future, the UK needs an independent body to lead on policy delivery and strategic planning, argues Policy Connect's Verity Winn

Verity Winn, Policy Connect
clock 12 January 2022 • 4 min read
Alok Sharma confirms COP26 unit to be shrunk by around a third
Politics

Alok Sharma confirms COP26 unit to be shrunk by around a third

COP26 President tells peers the team working on the government's COP26 agenda will fall from around 220 to under 150

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 January 2022 • 2 min read