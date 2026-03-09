Workforce 2030: Energy supplier also plans to use facility to help train up its own growing workforce of home energy engineers
A new green skills facility providing hands-on training for the installation and maintenance of heat pumps, battery storage systems, home energy management technologies, and small-scale renewables has...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis