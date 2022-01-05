'This is a public safety issue': AI mapping lays bare torrent of UK disruption from floods

AI mapping of flooding incidents across UK since 2007 lays bare worrying lack of resilience in face of heavy rainfall
Flooding has inflicted major damage and disruption to businesses, communities, infrastructure, hospitals, and schools across the UK over the past 14 years, according to a fresh analysis today that has...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial