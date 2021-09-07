Social Market Foundation report argues UK has potential to lead global race to bring alternative proteins to market
British diets are changing. Whether in pubs, restaurants, fast food chains or supermarkets, the sheer breadth of plant-based food and alternative protein options available today is inescapable. And as...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial