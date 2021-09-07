'COP26 must go ahead': Alok Sharma hits back at calls to postpone Glasgow Climate Summit

The diplomatic and logistical challenge faced by the British government as it prepares to host the COP26 Climate Summit intensified further today, as a coalition of over 1,500 civil society groups called for the meeting to be postponed.

The Climate Action Network (CAN), which represents many of the world's largest environmental groups and boasts members from over 130 countries, today called for a postponement of the substantive negotiations of COP26, arguing that the COP presidency and the UK government had failed to "ensure a safe, equitable and inclusive summit".

But COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma hit back at the proposed postponement, insisting "COP26 must go ahead this November".

"COP26 has already been postponed by one year, and we are all too aware climate change has not taken time off," he said in a statement. "The recent IPCC report underlines why COP26 must go ahead this November to allow world leaders to come together and set out decisive commitments to tackle climate change."

The intervention by CAN follows repeated rumours that some countries are concerned about the plans to proceed with the Glasgow Summit when the coronavirus pandemic is continuing to rage in many parts of the world. The COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Kunming, China, which was meant to precede COP26, was recently postponed for a second time and growing numbers of campaigners are arguing that the Glasgow Summit should follow suit.

Campaigners' concerns centre on fears that diplomats and civil society representatives from developing countries will be unable to travel to Glasgow due to difficulties accessing vaccines and the increased costs associated with travel and quarantining arrangements.

"Our concern is that those countries most deeply affected by the climate crisis and those countries suffering from the lack of support by rich nations in providing vaccines will be left out of the talks and conspicuous in their absence at COP26," said Tasneem Essop, executive director at CAN. "There has always been an inherent power imbalance within the UN climate talks and this is now compounded by the health crisis. Looking at the current timeline for COP26, it is difficult to imagine there can be fair participation from the Global South under safe conditions and it should therefore be postponed until such time it can be."

Juan Pablo Osornio, senior political lead for Greenpeace International, similarly accused the UK government of failing to "guarantee the safe and equitable participation of COP26 delegates, especially people coming from countries that are disproportionately affected by Covid-19 and the climate crisis".

"COP26 needs to be fair and accessible to deliver global climate justice," he added. "Expecting already disadvantaged people to attend without access to vaccines, healthcare, and financial support to overcome the risks of participation, is not only unfair but prohibitive."

He also argued that if the UK government wants COP26 "to be representative and transparent it must, at the very least, ensure that vaccines can be accessed and given sufficiently in advance to all delegates and provide financial support to cover the cost of hotel quarantine".

In response, Sharma said such measures would be in place. "We are working tirelessly with all our partners, including the Scottish Government and the UN, to ensure an inclusive, accessible and safe summit in Glasgow with a comprehensive set of Covid mitigation measures," he said. "This includes an offer from the UK government to fund the required quarantine hotel stays for registered delegates arriving from red list areas and to vaccinate accredited delegates who would be unable otherwise to get vaccinated.

"Ensuring that the voices of those most affected by climate change are heard is a priority for the COP26 Presidency, and if we are to deliver for our planet, we need all countries and civil society to bring their ideas and ambition to Glasgow."

However, CAN warned the UK had left it too late to ensure a "normal and inclusive" Summit, adding that many delegates who had applied for vaccines were yet to receive their first jabs.

"Today, 57 per cent of Europe is fully vaccinated while just about three per cent of Africa is," said Essop. "Our fight for climate justice and our efforts to hold those in power accountable cannot be delinked from the root causes that continue to perpetuate such inequality and injustice. The climate talks are important but against the current context of vaccine apartheid they simply cannot proceed by locking out the voices of those who especially need to be heard at this time."

The latest developments follow confirmation from the UN that some of the larger meetings at COP26, such as the main plenaries, will be ticketed with the number of diplomats from each delegation limited and press operating using a pool system. The arrangements have sparked further accusations that the Summit risks "locking out" representatives from poorer nations and civil society observers.

The UK government remains firmly committed to delivering COP26 in person, but there are growing concerns that frustrations over vaccination rates and quarantine requirements could further undermine goodwill between rich and developing nations that has already been damaged by the failure of industrialised nations to make good on climate funding pledges.

A report yesterday from the ODI think tank detailed how only a handful of countries are delivering their fair share of international climate funding, providing further ammunition for those who accuse richer nations of reneging on one of the key pillars of the Paris Agreement.