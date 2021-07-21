'No silver bullets': Kwasi Kwarteng asserts that both heat pumps and hydrogen boilers will help drive decarbonisation

Business Secretary tells MPs Heat and Buildings Strategy will arrive 'soon', as speculation continues to mount over how the government will look to slash domestic emissions
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has told MPs there are "no silver bullets" for decarbonising heat, but he remains confident the costs of clean technologies such as heat pumps and hydrogen will fall rapidly...
