ADVERTISEMENT

Report: Food waste crisis worse than thought, as farm waste tops one billion tonnes

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 July 2021 • 4 min read
Report: Food waste crisis worse than thought, as farm waste tops one billion tonnes

Major new study from WWF argues previous food waste data is based on a major underestimate, thanks to huge amounts of food lost before it leaves the farm

The global food waste mountain could be considerably larger than previously thought, according to a major new analysis from WWF which reveals how over one billion tonnes of edible food is being wasted...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

BP snaps up Open Energi in bid to 'rapidly grow' flexible grid market

Study: Electric cars undercut petrol and diesel on total cost of ownership

Most read
01

Theresa May warns world is 'at a crucial crossroad for our climate', as she takes up new role at Aldersgate Group

19 July 2021 • 4 min read
02

Study: Electric cars undercut petrol and diesel on total cost of ownership

22 July 2021 • 3 min read
03

The UK's Hydrogen Strategy: Is it a bit off-colour?

20 July 2021 • 5 min read
04

Heat pumps are critical to net zero - but they urgently need policy support

19 July 2021 • 4 min read
05

'Take control': Ofgem and BEIS unveil energy digitalisation and smart technologies strategies

20 July 2021 • 4 min read

More on Waste

Flytipping and illegal dumping in on the rise in the UK
Waste

Surging waste crime costing UK economy £1bn, businesses warn

Environmental Services Association research suggest waste-related crime has surged over 50 per cent in three years, potentially costing taxpayers £1bn

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 22 July 2021 • 3 min read
The C-Capture BECCS system bring trialled at Drax power plant in North Yorkshire | Credit: Drax
CCS

UK carbon capture sector eyes £41bn investment by 2030

Trade body CCSA urges sector to seize opportunity to build up domestic supply chain in support of growing CCUS pipeline

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 July 2021 • 3 min read
'Shady ships': Why 'net zero' retailers should lead the push for greener shipping practices
Shipping

'Shady ships': Why 'net zero' retailers should lead the push for greener shipping practices

Analysis of the shipping impact of major US retailers finds 15 companies are responsible for as much sulphur oxide, nitrous oxide, and particulate matter pollution as tens of millions of vehicles

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 21 July 2021 • 10 min read