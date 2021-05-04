'Confidence boosting': How recent climate pledges have put 2C Paris Agreement goal within reach
Climate Action Tracker assesses latest wave of global climate commitments, concluding transition towards net zero emissions is now 'unstoppable'
Should all governments deliver on their stated climate pledges it would put the planet on course for a 2.4C rise in average temperatures by the end of the century, inching the world closer towards the...
More news
'Confidence boosting': How recent climate pledges have put 2C Paris Agreement goal within reach
Climate Action Tracker assesses latest wave of global climate commitments, concluding transition towards net zero emissions is now 'unstoppable'
EU carbon price breaches record €50 per tonne mark
Cost of pollution on Europe's emissions trading scheme continues to surge with analysts bullish of further rapid rise this year
Could a nature protection jobs drive help 'level up' the UK?
Analysis commissioned by green campaigners reveals link between constituencies facing high employment challenges and those with high nature restoration potential
Poll: Two-thirds of UK savers keen to make climate-friendly pension switch
YouGov survey comes as trustee of £67.6bn university pension schemes announces 2050 net zero plan