EU carbon price breaches record €50 per tonne mark

Cost of pollution on Europe's emissions trading scheme continues to surge with analysts bullish of further rapid rise this year

Carbon prices on the European Union's emissions trading scheme (ETS) have topped €50 per tonne for the first time, according to reports, as tightening climate policies and growing demand from investors continues to push the cost of pollution to record highs.

EU carbon allowances (EUAs) - which are traded on the ETS between Europe's major power plants, industrial facilities, and airlines as they seek to comply with a gradually declining overall emissions cap - reached the new milestone yesterday, marking a 50 per cent rise in the price in 2021, according to Reuters.

Launched in 2005, the ETS is the one of the bloc's flagship policy mechanisms for decarbonising heavy industry and is designed to encourage major polluters to shift towards greener technologies as the cost of emitting CO2 rises over time.

Carbon prices on the ETS have surged in recent years, having only last summer breached €30 per tonne - a 14-year high at the time - after the European Commission announced plans for a €750bn coronavirus recovery package with a major focus on supporting its 2050 net zero ambitions.

As recently as 2018, the price was hovering around the €10 per tonne mark, but reforms to the ETS to tackle a long-running oversully of EUAs that developed in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis as well as the EU's growing suite of net zero policies has turned EUAs into one of the world's best performing traded commodities.

Members of the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) last year predicted EUA prices would average €32 per tonne during the 2020s.

However, analysts now expect prices to continue growing above €50 per tonne as the EU Commission prepares to unveil a further package of net zero policies this summer, including reforms to the carbon market itself, according to Reuters. Some told the newswire the price could even double by the end of the decade, which could serve to rapidly accelerate the closure of fossil fuel plants and investment in low carbon infrastructure.

Higher carbon prices typically lead to higher costs for fossil fuel energy, improving the economics of clean energy sources and energy efficiency upgrades. As such, the scheme is a major driver behind the declining fortunes of coal power in Europe, particularly in the UK, which was a member of the EU ETS until the start of the year.

Should prices continue to climb, the ETS is also expected to have a significant impact on heavy industry such as steel and cement manufacturing in Europe, as the cost of emissions renders the use of polluting fossil fuels to power factor process increasingly uneconomic.

Yan Qin, an analyst at Refinitiv Carbon, said the record EUA price would be "costly for emitters".

5⃣0⃣ European Carbon price 🚀

EUA Dec-21 contract set new record high of €50.05/ton early on 4 May.



This will be costly for emitters 🏭#EUETS #OCTT #EUGreenDeal pic.twitter.com/jnw7WUdW4G — Yan Qin (@YanQinyq) May 4, 2021

The latest record for the market came as Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which manages the £1bn-a-day EU carbon market, unveiled further details and updated guidance of its plans to launch the first auction of credits on the UK's national emissions trading scheme later this month, following its exit from the EU.

The first UK ETS auction is set to launch on 19 May.

ICE's managing director for utility markets Gordon Bennet said the market would be "pivotal in supporting the climate ambitions of the UK".

"Reliable and liquid carbon and energy benchmarks are critical for markets to deliver an efficient transition from high to low carbon energy generation and carbon cap and trade programs have proved to be an incredibly successful policy tool in abating emissions," he said.