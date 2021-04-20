'Leading by example': Green economy welcomes stretching target to slash UK emissions 78 per cent by 2035

The UK has set its sights on the most rapid decarbonisation journey of any major economy to date
The UK has set its sights on the most rapid decarbonisation journey of any major economy to date
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

But big questions remain over how the UK will meet hugely ambitious new targets, after government signalled it will not sign off on all the CCC's policy recommendations

The UK government has today approved some of the world's most ambitious decarbonisation targets, effectively rubberstamping a plan that will require the phasing out of gas boilers and internal combustion...

To continue reading...

More on Policy

More news