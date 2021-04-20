'Leading by example': Green economy welcomes stretching target to slash UK emissions 78 per cent by 2035
But big questions remain over how the UK will meet hugely ambitious new targets, after government signalled it will not sign off on all the CCC's policy recommendations
The UK government has today approved some of the world's most ambitious decarbonisation targets, effectively rubberstamping a plan that will require the phasing out of gas boilers and internal combustion...
HP reboots climate goals with new net zero targets
Tech giant pledges to deliver carbon neutral operations by 2025 and a net zero emission value chain by 2040
'From field to wardrobe': Inside Mulberry plans to develop world's 'lowest carbon leather'
British fashion brand launches ‘made to last’ sustainability manifesto geared at transforming into a fully regenerative and circular business model by 2030
Boeing, Microsoft, and JP Morgan join sustainable aviation biofuels alliance
Netflix, Deloitte, Boston Consulting Group, and Salesforce also among founding members of Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance (SABA)