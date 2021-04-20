HP reboots climate goals with new net zero targets

Tech giant pledges to deliver carbon neutral operations by 2025 and a net zero emission value chain by 2040

HP has become the latest global tech giant to announce sweeping net zero emission targets, pledging to become a carbon neutral and zero waste operation by 2025 while working with partners to deliver a net zero emission value chain by 2040.

Hailing the new package of targets as "some of the most aggressive and comprehensive climate goals in the technology industry", the company said it would ramp up efforts across its business to reduce its environmental footprint and create a sustainable portfolio of products and solutions.

"Combating the climate crisis is an unprecedented challenge demanding action across the private and public sectors," said Enrique Lores, HP Inc. President and CEO. "We all have a shared stake in safeguarding our planet, and making a sustainable impact on the communities we serve must be a priority for all companies.

"At HP, we are united in our ambition to become the world's most sustainable and just technology company. These new goals reflect our continued efforts to drive toward net-zero carbon emissions - not just within our own operations, but across our entire value chain. It's not only the right thing to do, but also an increasingly important driver of innovation and growth that will strengthen our business well into the future."

Specifically, the company said it would aim to be carbon neutral in its operations by 2025 through a combination of emissions reductions and carbon offsets, before reducing its Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent on an absolute basis by 2030, compared to 2019 levels.

Additionally, the company said 75 per cent of its total annual product and packaging content, by weight, will come from recycled, renewable and/or reused materials, products, and parts by 2030.

The company also set out a five-point strategy for delivering on the new goals, which will see it focus on expanding its new print and compute-as-a-service offerings, increase its use of renewable and recycled materials, work with supply chain partners to curb their emissions, enhance product energy efficiency, and step up investment in forest restoration and protection initiatives.

"HP will transform its print business from a transactional model to a services model, while actively reducing the carbon footprint of its company and its products," the company said in a statement. "To accelerate a transition to a net zero value chain, HP commits to carbon neutrality for its supplies business by 2030."

The announcement forms part of a global trend, which has seen over 1,500 corporates announce wide-ranging net zero targets at the same time as countries that account for over two thirds of global GDP have similarly set net zero goals. The reach of net zero targets is expected to expand further in the months ahead of the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow in November, while this week's Leaders Summit to be hosted by US President Joe Biden on Earth Day is set to see a number of further short term emissions goals.