Will the covid crisis herald the end for the age of the business flight?
YouGov survey across seven European countries suggests restrictions on flights during Covid-19 crisis has had little negative impact on businesses' operations and has proved beneficial for many executives' working lives
Most UK business travellers and a significant portion of those in Europe plan to fly less often in future and continue using video conferencing software once pandemic restrictions on travel are lifted,...
Warming up: EnergyNest secures €110m investment boost for thermal battery vision
European thermal battery developer inks major investment agreement with Infracapital as it seeks to accelerate roll out of industrial heat storage technologies
Business leaders call for VAT tax break for 'green' products
Bosses of Arrival, Ecotricity, and Bulb are among more than 30 business leaders to urge government to take step to make low carbon products and solutions more affordable for consumers
Green Hydrogen for Glasgow: ScottishPower debuts plans for 'UK's largest electrolyser'
Major new Scottish facility to harness wind and solar power to produce green hydrogen
'A truly momentous occasion for glass': Diageo produces glass whisky bottles in waste-powered furnaces
Drinks giant claims biofuel furnaces tested in trial will reduce carbon footprint of glass manufacturing by 90 per cent and thus boost sustainability of its “grain-to-glass” supply chain