How the 5p carrier bag charge has helped curb plastic pollution
With funding from the plastic bag charge Waitrose launched a £1m grant fund for innovative plastic-waste busting ideas - Hubbub's Trewin Restorick sets out the key achievements
In 2019, Waitrose launched Plan Plastic - 'The Million Pound Challenge' - calling for innovative ideas that would have a long-lasting impact in tackling plastic pollution. The £1m fund was raised from...
Warming up: EnergyNest secures €110m investment boost for thermal battery vision
European thermal battery developer inks major investment agreement with Infracapital as it seeks to accelerate roll out of industrial heat storage technologies
Business leaders call for VAT tax break for 'green' products
Bosses of Arrival, Ecotricity, and Bulb are among more than 30 business leaders to urge government to take step to make low carbon products and solutions more affordable for consumers
Green Hydrogen for Glasgow: ScottishPower debuts plans for 'UK's largest electrolyser'
Major new Scottish facility to harness wind and solar power to produce green hydrogen
'A truly momentous occasion for glass': Diageo produces glass whisky bottles in waste-powered furnaces
Drinks giant claims biofuel furnaces tested in trial will reduce carbon footprint of glass manufacturing by 90 per cent and thus boost sustainability of its “grain-to-glass” supply chain