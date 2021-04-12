How the 5p carrier bag charge has helped curb plastic pollution

  • Trewin Restorick, Hubbub
With funding from the plastic bag charge Waitrose launched a £1m grant fund for innovative plastic-waste busting ideas - Hubbub's Trewin Restorick sets out the key achievements

In 2019, Waitrose launched Plan Plastic - 'The Million Pound Challenge' - calling for innovative ideas that would have a long-lasting impact in tackling plastic pollution. The £1m fund was raised from...

