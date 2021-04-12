French government moves to abolish shortest flights

New legislation would see flights banned on routes where train journeys can be completed in less than two and a half hours

The French government has moved forward with pioneering plans to effectively ban a number of short haul aviation routes as part of the country's sweeping new climate bill.

Lawmakers voted late on Saturday to abolish all domestic flights on routes than can be covered by train in under two-and-a-half hours, building on pledges last year to ensure that emergency Covid-related support for airlines would be made contingent on new efforts to curb emissions from the aviation industry.

The move came just days after the government confirmed it would contribute to a €4bn recapitalisation of Air France that would more than double its stake in the struggling airline.

Speaking on Europe 1 radio, Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher defended the plans against criticism from both airlines that do not want to see routes curtailed at a time when the industry is under intense financial pressure and environmental campaigners who argue the state should not be bailing out carbon intensive sectors.

"We know that aviation is a contributor of carbon dioxide and that because of climate change we must reduce emissions," she said, according to Reuters reports. "Equally, we must support our companies and not let them fall by the wayside."

The new legislation will now proceed to the Senate before a third and final vote in the lower house. It forms part of a wider climate bill that would set a new target for France to slash its emissions 40 per cent against 1990 levels by 2030.

If passed as expected the legislation will mark one of the first times a government has effectively banned short haul routes on climate grounds. It also forms part of a growing wave of legislative moves designed to curb emissions from the aviation industry, including the adoption of new green fuel standards and carbon pricing mechanisms in a number of jurisdictions.

However, the move is unlikely to appease French environmental campaigners who have accused the government of watering down policy proposals put forward by the country's first Citizens Climate Assembly and failing to put forward sufficiently ambitious short term climate goals.

The Assembly recommended that the ban on short haul flights should cover all domestic routes where journeys could be completed in less than four hours by rail. Meanwhile, green groups are continuing to pursue legal action against the government, alleging its wider decarbonisation policy package is not compatible with France's emissions goals.