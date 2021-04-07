Chelsea tractors: Are car advertisers pushing city dwellers to buy carbon intensive SUVs?
Fresh analysis suggests 'Chelsea tractor' stereotype holds true with gas-guzzling SUV sales largely concentrated in UK town and cities
The UK's advertising industry has been accused of pushing "persuasive and dishonest messaging" that encourages city and town dwellers to buy large, carbon-intensive cars they do not need, following fresh...
Natural capital: Carbon sink value of UK waters estimated at £57bn
Carbon sequestration in and around UK waters trumps value of potential fossil fuel extraction in these areas, Office for National Statistics estimates
Sadiq Khan pledges 170,000 London green jobs in mayoral re-election pitch
The incumbent Mayor seeks to build on promise to make London carbon neutral by 2030 as he sets out election manifesto
Octopus Electric Vehicles launches salary sacrifice EV leasing scheme for businesses
Participants can save almost £14,500 through the scheme, which offers EV models from Tesla and Jaguar among others, Octopus Electric Vehicles claims