Chelsea tractors: Are car advertisers pushing city dwellers to buy carbon intensive SUVs?

A Range Rover sits in London traffic | Credit: iStock
A Range Rover sits in London traffic | Credit: iStock
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Fresh analysis suggests 'Chelsea tractor' stereotype holds true with gas-guzzling SUV sales largely concentrated in UK town and cities

The UK's advertising industry has been accused of pushing "persuasive and dishonest messaging" that encourages city and town dwellers to buy large, carbon-intensive cars they do not need, following fresh...

To continue reading...

More on Automotive

More news