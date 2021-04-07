Natural capital: Carbon sink value of UK waters estimated at £57bn

Carbon sequestration in and around UK waters trumps value of potential fossil fuel extraction in these areas, Office for National Statistics estimates

The UK's marine environment has more value as a store of carbon than it does as a site of fossil fuel extraction or for fishing, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The statistics agency today published data totting up the overall value of the UK's marine ecosystem services at around £211bn, of which it estimated £75bn stems from from marine recreation and £57bn from carbon sequestration services provided by organisms living both in and beside the sea, such as seagrass, sand, saltmarshes and coastal soils.

The overall value of natural services that remove carbon from the atmosphere far exceeds the asset value of offshore oil and gas extraction at £44bn, as well as that of fishing and renewable energy production, which are valued at £7.5bn and £2.7bn respectively, according to the ONS.

While cautioning that more research was required to fully understand the "significant" potential of carbon sequestration across the UK's marine habitats, it emphasised marine and coastal environments were aborbing significantly more carbon dioxide than other habitats. "It is estimated at between a little over one-third and more than double the carbon removed by terrestrial habitats," the ONS said.

It also warned the figures are likely to underestimate the full value of 'blue carbon' sequestration services, as the analysis focused only on three habitats - sublittoral sands, sublittoral muds, and saltmarsh - and relied on conservative estimates for saltmarsh.

The natural capital accounts published today also chart the rise of renewable energy generation across the UK, revealing the value of marine renewable electricity generation soared from £8m in 2008 to £296m in 2018.

The estimates are based on a new "experimental" methodology being tested as part of an ongoing project to put a value on all of the the UK's natural assets, ranging from underwater habitats, to trees, lakes mountains and other natural resources, according to the ONS. The accounting exercise - planned for more than a decade and which is being led by ONS and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) - aims to better factor the value of ecosystem services into high level decision-making.

It follows the government-commissioned Dasgupta Review of the Economics of Biodiversity published earlier this year, which emphasised the need for natural capital to be embedded into national economic metrics around the world, warning the omission of the natural world from accounting systems to date had enabled the destruction of resources that now threatens future human prosperity and wellbeing.

However, the concept of natural capital remains controversial among some critics and campaigners who argue natural assets cannot be given an accurate monetary value, and that doing so risks further undermining their protection and enhancement.