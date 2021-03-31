Confidence is evaporating: How fossil fuel share offerings plummet $123bn since 2012
Finds raised through stock market flotations for companies involved in fossil fuels have dwindles, while clean energy IPOs begin to surge, analysis suggests
Evidence of the growing financial dangers of investing in oil, gas and coal continues to mount, with fresh analysis today showing the value of share offerings in firms involved in fossil fuels plummeted...
More news
WRI: Primary rainforest destruction increased 12 per cent between 2019 and 2020
Update from NGO’s Global Forest Watch scheme highlights that deforestation of tropical forests crucial for biodiversity and storing carbon continue to rise
G20 central banks failing to turn climate advocacy into action, research finds
Despite growing focus on risk disclosure and green investing, few central banks have taken concrete actions to cut off support for fossil fuels, Positive Money claims
Volkswagen of America to rebrand as 'Voltswagen' in green marketing push
All electric vehicles sold in the US roads will be brandished with Voltswagen name, company confirms
Ditching Green Homes Grant scheme will hit north hardest, think tank warns
Regions of northern England most likely to miss out on urgently needed upgrade work when Green Homes Grant voucher scheme closes for applications today, ECIU warns