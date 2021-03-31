Confidence is evaporating: How fossil fuel share offerings plummet $123bn since 2012

The Bayswater coal power plant in the Australian Upper Hunter Valley | Credit: Zetter
Finds raised through stock market flotations for companies involved in fossil fuels have dwindles, while clean energy IPOs begin to surge, analysis suggests

Evidence of the growing financial dangers of investing in oil, gas and coal continues to mount, with fresh analysis today showing the value of share offerings in firms involved in fossil fuels plummeted...

