Study confirms Europe was hit by record-breaking wildfires in 2025

Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service confirms 'significant wildfire activity' globally throughout 2025, as climate impacts exacerbate fire risks
Europe experienced its highest annual total of emissions from wildfires this year, as hot and dry conditions continue to exacerbate the wildfire risks across the continent. That is according to the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis