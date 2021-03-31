Ditching Green Homes Grant scheme will hit north hardest, think tank warns

Regions of northern England most likely to miss out on urgently needed upgrade work when Green Homes Grant voucher scheme closes for applications today, ECIU warns

The government's shock decision to ditch its flagship Green Homes Grant vouchers scheme is set to disproportionately hit northern regions of England, where 223,000 homes are expected to miss out on the opportunity to fund critical measures to upgrade draughty properties, analysis today claims.

To date, the North West, North East, Yorkshire, and Humber regions have accounted for more than 40 per cent of applications made through the energy efficiency upgrade scheme, which is set to close for good to new applications at 5pm today.

As a result, these regions - which have been shown to have among the highest proportions of draughty, inefficient homes in the country - are set to be harder hit by the scrapping of the grants scheme compared to London and the South East, which have thus far accounted for around 20 per cent of applications, the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) found.

Yet alongside the Midlands, where another 112,000 homes are expected to miss out on Green Homes Grant vouchers, these northern regions of England also have some of the highest rates of fuel poverty and the greatest proportion of homes falling below national energy efficiency standards, according to the think tank.

ECIU analyst Jess Ralston warned that with the government setting a goal for all homes to reach Energy Performance Certificate band C by 2035, and decarbonising homes widely regarded as one of the UK's biggest challenges in meeting its 2050 net zero emissions goal, ditching the Green Homes Grant scheme could prove a backwards step that negatively impacts both householders and workers.

"Pulling the plug on the Green Homes Grant sends the wrong message to many new Conservative voters in the North and Midlands who will unfortunately bear the brunt of broken promises to fix up millions of leaky homes," she said. "Local communities will also be harmed by the inability to deliver thousands of new skilled jobs, a core tenet of the government's aims to level up the nation at the same time as bringing emissions down to net zero."

Launched last year as a cornerstone of its 'green recovery' agenda, the government's Green Homes Grant Scheme had offered up to £5,000 off the costs of carrying out upgrade measures such as installing insulation or low carbon heating systems, rising to £10,000 for low income households.

However, with the scheme beset by myriad administrative problems from the start, which saw both applicants and installers struggle to register for the scheme and only a fraction of the intended budget awarded over its first six months, the government unceremoniously ditched the initiative on Saturday. It had initially set a goal for 600,000 green home upgrades to be delivered through the scheme, but just a fraction are thought to have been handed out its short lifespan due to administrative problems.

The government gave just four days' notice for householders to get in their applications for vouchers before the scheme closes for good at 5pm today, leaving no alternative grant scheme in place to help middle-income earners fund energy efficiency upgrades to their homes. Question marks also surround what will happen to the initial £1.5bn budget given to cover the first year of the scheme, much of which has not been spent.

But the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) disputed ECIU's figures and stressed that millions of pounds of funding was still being available through several other government schemes to support green home upgrades in northern regions.

On Saturday it announced an additional £300m funding to help low income householders decarbonise their homes through two separate funding schemes run by local authorities, which it said would bring its total spending on energy efficiency measures to £1.3bn in 2021/22. And it stressed that all applications received before 5pm today would be processed in the coming months with vouchers awarded as promised where homes are deemed to be eligible for grants.

"​More than £60m of green government funding has already been given to 24 councils in the north west, north east and Yorkshire and Humber to retrofit more than 7,500 homes, establishing the country's first decarbonised neighbourhoods and supporting up to 8,000 green jobs every year as we build back better and greener from the pandemic," BEIS claimed in a statement. "Homes in the north of England will ​also benefit from the £300m of extra funding for green home upgrades ​nationwide which we have announced recently - helping people to cut emissions, save money on their energy bills and keep warm."

Even so, the decision to scrap the scheme caused immediate uproar among campaigners, politicians, and businesses alike, with some arguing the Green Homes Grant Scheme's demise was "an avoidable tragedy", as its administrative problems could have been ironed out over time.

Ralston further stressed today that "there is no way to get to net zero without tackling emissions from our homes", as pressure mounts on the government to come forward with a new, alternative scheme for funding green home upgrades ahead of its hotly-anticipated Buildings and Heating Decarbonisation Strategy in May.

"Public participation is essential in reaching this goal and so far the government is doing its best to make life difficult for families keen to take action on their carbon footprints," Ralston said.

The government has repeatedly reiterated its commitment to "building back greener from the pandemic", arguing the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution published last year provides a "clear strategy" for reaching net zero emissions by 2050 while also boosting green jobs and growth.

But commenting on ECIU's findings today, Brian Robson, executive director at the Northern Housing Consortium - which represents 140 councils and housing associations across the North - said a clear, long-term policy commitment was needed from the government to help upgrade notoriously draughty homes across the region.

"The North's homes are older and colder than the national average, so it's only natural that there were high levels of interest in the Green Homes Grant from our regions," he explained. "The North of England needs an end to stop-start policy on home upgrades: only a long-term commitment to decarbonise our homes will enable us to build the skills and supply chains necessary to undertake this work at scale. If we get that commitment from government, we can create thousands of good green jobs, delivering not just on net zero, but levelling-up too."