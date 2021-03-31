EU risks 'overestimating' costs of meeting 2030 climate goals, businesses warn

European Commission's economic and energy modelling must be improved to avoid inflating costs, European Corporate Leaders Group warns

EU economic and energy modelling could be overestimating the cost of achieving the Europe's 2030 climate goals, which risks undermining the scale and pace of green investment and decarbonisation required, fresh research by the European Corporate Leaders Group today warns.

Research commissioned by the business membership body analysed the assumptions underpinning the EU's economic and energy modelling that has been developed to inform revisions to its climate legislation. It found that the current models risk overstating the costs of investing in green technologies and infrastructure.

The new analysis comes at a critical juncture for EU climate policy, with the European Commission having proposed enhancing the EU's 2030 target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent across the continent from a 1990 baseline, on the pathway to becoming 'climate neutral' by 2050. In June, it is expected to launch its 'Fit for 55 per cent' package setting out proposed revisions of the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), CO2 standards for cars, and regulations covering land use, renewable energy, and energy efficiency, among other areas.

But today's research, which was carried out by Cambridge Econometrics, found the modelling of EU policy packages required to mobilise investment in low carbon technology towards meeting the proposed 2030 target is based on assumptions of a blanket 10 per cent interest rate on borrowing and high ranges for discount rates.

It warns that the 10 per cent interest rate used by the EU in its macroeconomic modelling was "too high in the current context", as it biases the results in favour of a high carbon future, while also obscuring the likelihood that the lifetime costs of low carbon technologies may turn out to be lower than expected.

As such, CLG Europe's head of EU relations, Ursula Woodburn, said the EU should revise its modelling assumptions to take into account real world known conditions, which she said are critical to ensuring the EU's policy ambition is in line with current macroeconomic conditions.

"At this crucial moment when ambition and commitment on climate change need to be as high as possible to ensure a stable future, it is vital modelling informing investment and policy decisions draws on cutting-edge understanding of financing and investment," she explained. "Decision-making around the EU's climate ambition in 2030 and the economic recovery packages will be shaped by assumptions over the costs and benefits of different actions. The right assumptions in modelling can provide confidence on the pathway to rapid emissions cuts and demonstrate how the low carbon transition offers an economically, socially and environmentally positive future."

The report explores the impacts and interest rate assumptions across the transport, power, and heating policy landscape, as well as reviewing the level of interest rates across four European countries, before setting out a series of recommendations for improving the EU's economic modelling.

It found that interest rates across most European countries are relatively low, with the market rate available to businesses, government, and households even lower than 10 per cent, which researchers said implied that the projected economic costs of achieving the EU's climate goals - as presented in its 2030 Impact Assessment - could be exacerbated as a result.

When discount and interest rates are artificially inflated, it can pile greater costs on economies investing in capital-intensive low carbon technologies and infrastructure, the report warns, which could potentially slow or undermine the broader net zero transition across Europe.

Higher discount rates for energy system modelling mean that stronger policies are required to reach emissions reduction targets, which can lead to higher policy costs, such as a higher carbon price, it explains. Therefore, a lower discount rate can mean a more ambitious pace of decarbonisation could be achieved with the same policy mix.

The report acknowledges that no energy and economic modelling can be perfect, but argues efforts should be made to better reflect real-world known conditions and account for future uncertainty. As such it calls on the European Commission to undertake a review of its analysis in light of the report's findings.

Mirella Vitale, senior vice president at CLG Europe member Rockwool Group, said EU policy makers had a crucial role to play in mitigating investment risks to help accelerate the transition to a net zero economy across the continent.

"In the same way as products won't sell if they're not correctly priced, the Commission must use up-to-date methodology when estimating the investment needs of the EU's 2030 climate and energy policies," she said. "Otherwise - if the Commission keeps on using a 10 per cent interest rate - cost estimates will be too high and it will be harder to convince member states to support more ambitious goals."

The European Commission was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.