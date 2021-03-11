UK intent on holding 'physical' COP26 summit in Glasgow, Alok Sharma insists
COP26 President reiterates that he has strong support across cabinet for net zero agenda, despite mixed green policy messaging in recent weeks
COP26 President-designate Alok Sharma has insisted the UK is intent on holding a physical UN Climate Summit in Glasgow later this year despite the challenge presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, as he today...
More news
UK intent on holding 'physical' COP26 summit in Glasgow, Alok Sharma insists
COP26 President reiterates that he has strong support across cabinet for net zero agenda, despite mixed green policy messaging in recent weeks
Zoom in on Net Zero - with Schroders' Carolina Minio-Paluello
VIDEO: Global head of product, solutions and quant at the asset manager chats to BusinessGreen's James Murray about the complex path to net zero investment portfolios
'Tomorrow's heat is today's opportunity': UK gas networks publish 2021 green gas plan
Gas companies set out their priorities for the coming year, as ScottishPower launches plan for green hydrogen hub in Scottish Highlands
'Beyond GDP': UN adopts landmark framework to integrate natural capital in economic reporting
UN Statistical Commission formally adopts System of Environmental-Economic Accounting - Ecosystem Accounting