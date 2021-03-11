Zoom in on Net Zero - with Schroders' Carolina Minio-Paluello

VIDEO: Global head of product, solutions and quant at the asset manager chats to BusinessGreen's James Murray about the complex path to net zero investment portfolios

Carolina Minio-Paluello is global head of product, solutions and quant at UK-based asset manager Schroders, which looks after around £500bn of investments worldwide.

As more and more asset managers, asset owners, pension funds and banks commit to net zero emission investment portfolios, the focus is turning to the complex nature of delivering on these pledges. And as Minio-Paluello explains, detailed data on the carbon intensity and climate risks associated with companies and their supply chains is crucial to assessing performance of investments, and therefore to encouraging more ambitious action at board level, and to decision making for asset managers seeking to decarbonise their portfolios.

Sitting down to speak with BusinessGreen editor in chief ahead of the upcoming Net Zero Finance event on 16 March, Minio-Paluello explained the importance of emissions data to drive investment decision making, how she first became interested in green finance, and her thoughts on how quickly the investment world may be able to deliver net zero portfolios. The conversation can be watched in full above.

