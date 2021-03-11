Victory for climate campaigners as government calls in controversial Cumbrian coal mine

BREAKING: Government confirms Communities Secretary will now intervene and review plans to build UK's first coal mine in 30 years

The government has belatedly decided to call in plans to build a controversial coal mine in Cumbria, bowing to intense pressure from campaigners who have argued the project is inconsistent with the UK's climate goals and could damage its reputation as a climate leader ahead of the crucial COP26 Summit this autumn.

The shock move is set out in a letter from a planning decision officer published by the government this evening, which explains Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick had decided to call in the application for review in light of "further developments" that had taken place since his previous decision not to intervene in the plans. These fresh developments include the greenhouse gas emissions projections published by the UK's Climate Change Committee in December, the letter states.

The letter notes that Jenrick now considers that the application has raised "planning issues of more than local importance".

The decision marks a major u-turn for the Secretary of State, who just two months ago refused to intervene in the plans, arguing that planning decisions needed to be taken at a local level.

The government's previous decision had drawn intense criticism from environmental campaigners, opposition politicians, government climate advisors the Climate Change Committee, and eminent climate scientist James Hansen, who warned the carbon-intensive project could undermine the UK's 2050 net zero target as well as its reputation in the run up to the crucial COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow later this year.

The move also led to reports of disagreements within government, with COP26 President Alok Sharma said to be furious at the decision.

West Cumbria Mining's proposals to build the £165m mine were given the green light by Cumbria County Council in October last year, with supporters of the project arguing it would create much needed jobs in the region, while also providing coking coal for the UK steel industry.

Advocates for the mine have argued the project would reduce the steel industry's reliance on more carbon-intensive imports of foreign coal. The mine is projected to extract about three million tonnes of coal annually, mainly from under the seabed, and the developer has promised to close the mine before 2049, arguing this would make it compatible with the UK's net zero goal.

However, critics have argued that with the global steel industry exploring alternative manufacturing processes as it seeks to deliver net zero emissions there was a risk the project could become a stranded asset. They have also warned that any move to open new fossil fuel infrastructure runs counter to the UK's goals of transitioning to net zero emissions and would make it harder to meet medium term carbon targets.

Last month Cumbria County Council announced it would reconsider its initial decision to grant planning approval for the project "in light of new information", also citing the Climate Change Committee's sixth carbon budget calculations. However, that decision prompted West Cumbria Mining to announce this month that it is seeking a judicial review against the Council's move to review its previous planning approval.

Friends of the Earth applauded the government's decision to review the project, with climate campaigner Tony Bosworth noting the move was a "startling, but very welcome u-turn".

"A new coal mine in Cumbria would not only wreck our climate, it would also destroy the UK government's credibility ahead of crucial climate talks in Glasgow later this year," he said. "Planning permission must be refused: ending coal use, whether for power generation or for industry, is crucial for facing down the climate emergency.

"It was not possible for the government to maintain, as it claimed only two months ago, that this was just a matter of local importance and the decision will now rightly be taken at national level."