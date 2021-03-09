'Make this a reality': How should asset managers start their net zero journey?

The financial world is under pressure to develop credible net zero standards and strategies ahead of COP26
Asset managers should be taking a more active role towards developing credible net zero strategies in the run up to COP26, a new paper argues

Commitments to net zero financed emissions have begun to come in thick and fast in recent months. Last year it was leading European banks such as NatWest Group and Barclays making such pledges for 2050,...

