'Make this a reality': How should asset managers start their net zero journey?
Asset managers should be taking a more active role towards developing credible net zero strategies in the run up to COP26, a new paper argues
Commitments to net zero financed emissions have begun to come in thick and fast in recent months. Last year it was leading European banks such as NatWest Group and Barclays making such pledges for 2050,...
More news
'Make this a reality': How should asset managers start their net zero journey?
Asset managers should be taking a more active role towards developing credible net zero strategies in the run up to COP26, a new paper argues
Octopus Energy snaps up Configurable in boost for customised energy tariffs
New functionality aims to give energy giant the capacity to offer 'super-intelligent' energy tariffs, as rival Bulb debuts new EV charging app
The Fashion Pact launches new push to help curb industry's impact on biodiversity
Grant from Global Environmental Facility will support programme of work designed to reduce fashion sector’s contribution to biodiversity loss
NatWest backs Statera flexible grid plans with £110m deal
Major new financing deal to enable the development of eight new gas and energy storage projects