Jeff Bezos hires WRI's Andrew Steer as first Earth Fund CEO

CEO and president of World Resources Institute to take the helm of billionaire Amazon founder's climate philanthropy over coming weeks

World Resources Institute (WRI) CEO Andrew Steer is to become the first president and CEO of the Earth Fund, the $10bn fund set up by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to tackle the climate crisis, it was announced today.

In an Instagram post announcing the hire, Bezos said Steer, who has been at the helm of the US environmental non-profit for eight years, had the right experience to take the reins of the organisation he set up last year.

"Andrew has decades of experience in environmental and climate science as well as economic and social policy in the US, Europe, Asia, and Africa," he wrote. "Most recently, he has been President and CEO of World Resources Institute, where he leads over 1,400 experts working to alleviate poverty while protecting the natural world. Lauren and I are thrilled to have Andrew aboard and very energised about what lies ahead for the Fund and our partners."

The announcement marks a major milestone for the fund, which was launched in February 2020 and aims to tackle climate change by providing grants to scientists, activists, and other organisations that can drive new technologies, investments, policy, and behaviour change, with an emphasis on supporting environmental justice organisations. In November, $791m of grants were issued to 16 environmental organisations in the Earth Fund's first ever funding round, of which $100m was allocated to the WRI.

In a series of Twitter posts, Steer said the Fund could have "transformative influence on this decisive decade" and said that he was "deeply honoured" to have been invited to become its first leader.

In a separate statement provided by the WRI, Steer said his time at the NGO had been "one of the happiest and most productive" of his career. "We have enjoyed wonderful growth in impact, size and geographical reach," he said. "We have built a superb team of experts and managers. I feel heartened to be leaving WRI in the hands of a remarkable leadership team and top-notch board, along with an array of trusted donors and partners. I'm looking forward to this next chapter to identify new and transformative solutions to address the same global challenges."

Steer's appointment was applauded by Christiana Figueres, former UN climate change lead and co-founder of the Global Optimism NGO. "Andrew's global reputation, deep technical knowledge and experience, and commitment to social justice make him a perfect leader for the fund," she said. "Under Andrew's leadership, WRI has expanded its profile as a highly influential international institution, bringing its ‘count it, change It, scale it' approach to the most important challenges of our times."

"The coming decade will determine whether we succeed or fail in addressing climate change and becoming nature positive," she added. "Today's announcement brings success a little closer."

Steer will start his new position in the coming weeks, according to the WRI.

While campaigners have applauded Bezos for launching the fund - which is one of the largest charitable commitments ever made and the largest to date by the multi-billionaire - there have been calls for Bezos to share more information about the $10bn fund's legal structure, provide more transparency over its operations and roadmap, clarify what role he intends to play in the organisation, and accelerate the distribution of the promised funding.

Bezos is expected to turn more of his attention to projects like the Earth Fund, his Blue Origin space company, The Washington Post, and the Amazon Day 1 Fund when he steps down as Amazon CEO later this year to become executive chairman.