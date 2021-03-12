Mathias Cormann appointed as OECD chief, despite climate concerns

Former Australian Finance Minister reportedly handed top job at influential agency, prompting warnings from green group's over his previous opposition to ambitious climate action

Environmental groups were left disappointed this afternoon, following reports former Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has been elected as the head of the influential Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Media reports indicated Cormann had secured a "slim majority" during a meeting on Friday of ambassadors of the 37-nation IECD group, beating his main rival, Sweden's Cecilia Malmström, a former EU trade commissioner.

Cormann's candidacy had sparked protests from international environmental groups who argued his track record in Australia was at odds with the OECD's stated goal of accelerating climate action and engineering a green recovery amongst industrialised nations.

While serving as finance minister for the Liberal Party Cormann was a key player in a government that abolished the country's carbon pricing scheme, refused to set a net zero emissions target, frequently opposed bolder climate action in international talks, and leaned heavily on climate sceptic talking points.

However, during his campaign for the OECD post Cormann appeared to perform a volte face and stressed he would prioritise climate action if elected to lead the body.

"As secretary general of the OECD I would work with member countries and partner organisations to deploy every policy and analytical capability available through the OECD to help economies around the world achieve global net-zero emissions by 2050," he told the Guardian in February.

However, many green groups were left sceptical by Cormann's apparent change of heart, especially in light of recent reports detailing how OECD countries are thus far failing to make good on their pledges to engineer a green recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

"Greenpeace International joins environmental organisations from across OECD countries in expressing deep dismay and anger at the Member States, including UNFCCC COP26 host United Kingdom, who selected Mr Cormann as Secretary General, despite his track record for blocking ambitious climate action in his home country of Australia," said Jennifer Morgan, executive director at the campaign group. "We have little confidence in Mr Cormann's ability to ensure the OECD is a leader in tackling the climate crisis when he himself has an atrocious record on the issue, including opposition to carbon pricing.

"If the OECD is to fulfill its mandate it must confront the climate emergency, arguably the biggest social justice issue of our time. This was a missed opportunity for the OECD Member States to draw a line in the sand and disqualify anyone with a history of blocking climate action from senior international appointments."

Her comments were echoed by Tasneem Essop, executive director at the Climate Action Network, who argued that "Mathias Cormann's appointment as the new OECD chief puts a question mark on how he will lead the organisation through a climate emergency at a time when we cannot afford any ambiguity on climate leadership from an organisation that represents the world's richest countries".

"While he can never erase his disastrous record on climate action, he must now step up as a genuine climate champion committed to pushing for the strongest levels of climate ambition. We will hold him accountable to this," she added.