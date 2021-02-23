Fairtrade Foundation: UK must clean up food supply chains and stop 'dumping' emissions on poor nations
The Fairtrade Foundation has called on the UK government to include imported emissions that were generated overseas in the process of meeting UK consumption needs in its carbon targets, in a detailed new report published today
The UK must stop "dumping" its emissions on poorer nations and acknowledge the full extent of its carbon footprint by including its consumption-based emissions within its overall net zero target, according...
More news
Fairtrade Foundation: UK must clean up food supply chains and stop 'dumping' emissions on poor nations
The Fairtrade Foundation has called on the UK government to include imported emissions that were generated overseas in the process of meeting UK consumption needs in its carbon targets, in a detailed new report published today
Arrival teams up with First Bus to trial battery-electric buses on UK roads
Partnership will see Arrival's electric buses trialled on UK roads for the first time later this year
'Regulation works': Environment Agency warns against post-Brexit red tape bonfire
EA chief executive Sir James Bevan argues strong environmental regulation crucial to post-pandemic economic recovery
Fiscal policy must support the UK's net zero heat ambitions
A clear strategy to decarbonise heating alongside the right financial framework will encourage investment to flow into the sector, writes Vattenfall's Mike Reynolds