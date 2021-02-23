Fairtrade Foundation: UK must clean up food supply chains and stop 'dumping' emissions on poor nations

As much as 50% per cent of global land currently used for coffee farming may no longer be suitable by 2050, the Fairtrade Foundation finds
The Fairtrade Foundation has called on the UK government to include imported emissions that were generated overseas in the process of meeting UK consumption needs in its carbon targets, in a detailed new report published today

The UK must stop "dumping" its emissions on poorer nations and acknowledge the full extent of its carbon footprint by including its consumption-based emissions within its overall net zero target, according...

